CAROLE "NADEAN" KRUCKEBERG, 82, of Leo, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born on May 21, 1938 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Arnold D. and Jessie Delene (Uhrick) Linnemeier. Nadean gave freely to those she loved and helped others who were in need. She started a career in real estate in the late '70s. Her need to help people led her to a career as the Cedar Creek Township Trustee and later she worked as the Township Clerk. Nadean served on the Township Trustee Board and was involved with the Grabill Food Bank and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Her desire was strong to help those in need. Nadean is survived by her children, Kelli (Brad) Witte, Jody (Michelle) Kruckeberg and Kevin (Gwen Breeden) Kruckeberg; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Nancy, Al, Roger, Jim and David. She was also preceded in death by husband, David Kruckeberg. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 12640 St. Joe Road, Grabill (IN 46741), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. today, July 29, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow the service to Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grabill Food Bank or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.