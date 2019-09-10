CAROLE L. OVERMYER, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Kingston Residence where she had resided since March of 2011. Carole was a daughter of the late Ted and Dorothy Overmyer and was born in Hartford City, Ind. She was a member of First Missionary Church, Fort Wayne. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of Kingston Residence for the compassionate and great care to Carole during her years there as well as Heartland Hospice. Surviving family include her niece, Lori (Steve) Datena of Portland, Ore.; nephew, Roger (Cindy) Davis of Portland, Ore.; and great niece, Meredith Datena of Portland, Ore. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her sister, Sylvia Davis. Per Carole's requests, no services will be held. Arrangements by Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 10, 2019