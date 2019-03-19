Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLE MARIE (KRYDER) SAUDER. View Sign

CAROLE MARIE (KRYDER) SAUDER, 85 of Leo, Ind., passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born April 15, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Russel and Naomi (Schnepp) Kryder. Carole was a graduate of New Haven High School where she was a member of the High Honor Society. She owned and operated Sauder Realty for over 44 years serving as a Realtor, Broker and Appraiser as well as being a member of the Fort Wayne Board of Realtors. Carole is survived by her husband, Sam; sons, Jeff (Linda) and Mark (Rhonda) Sauder; grandchildren, Lindsay Sauder, Katlyn (Aaron) Foster, Zach (Emily) Sauder, Craig (Carly) Sauder, and Kara (Ben) Ballinger; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Coleen (Robert) Roth. Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Crossview Church 12532 Grabill Road, Grabill, Ind. (of which she was a member), with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service. She will be laid to rest at Leo Cemetery, Leo, Ind. The family would like to thank Lincolnshire Place who did a wonderful job caring for Carole and to Heartland Hospice. Memorial gifts may be made to Crossview Church or the . Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, visit



CAROLE MARIE (KRYDER) SAUDER, 85 of Leo, Ind., passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born April 15, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Russel and Naomi (Schnepp) Kryder. Carole was a graduate of New Haven High School where she was a member of the High Honor Society. She owned and operated Sauder Realty for over 44 years serving as a Realtor, Broker and Appraiser as well as being a member of the Fort Wayne Board of Realtors. Carole is survived by her husband, Sam; sons, Jeff (Linda) and Mark (Rhonda) Sauder; grandchildren, Lindsay Sauder, Katlyn (Aaron) Foster, Zach (Emily) Sauder, Craig (Carly) Sauder, and Kara (Ben) Ballinger; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Coleen (Robert) Roth. Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Crossview Church 12532 Grabill Road, Grabill, Ind. (of which she was a member), with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service. She will be laid to rest at Leo Cemetery, Leo, Ind. The family would like to thank Lincolnshire Place who did a wonderful job caring for Carole and to Heartland Hospice. Memorial gifts may be made to Crossview Church or the . Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley

1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close