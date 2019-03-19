CAROLE MARIE (KRYDER) SAUDER, 85 of Leo, Ind., passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born April 15, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Russel and Naomi (Schnepp) Kryder. Carole was a graduate of New Haven High School where she was a member of the High Honor Society. She owned and operated Sauder Realty for over 44 years serving as a Realtor, Broker and Appraiser as well as being a member of the Fort Wayne Board of Realtors. Carole is survived by her husband, Sam; sons, Jeff (Linda) and Mark (Rhonda) Sauder; grandchildren, Lindsay Sauder, Katlyn (Aaron) Foster, Zach (Emily) Sauder, Craig (Carly) Sauder, and Kara (Ben) Ballinger; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Coleen (Robert) Roth. Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Crossview Church 12532 Grabill Road, Grabill, Ind. (of which she was a member), with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service. She will be laid to rest at Leo Cemetery, Leo, Ind. The family would like to thank Lincolnshire Place who did a wonderful job caring for Carole and to Heartland Hospice. Memorial gifts may be made to Crossview Church or the . Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 19, 2019