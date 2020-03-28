Guest Book View Sign Service Information THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton 308 W WASHINGTON ST Bluffton , IN 46714 (260)-824-3850 Send Flowers Obituary

CAROLINE A. SEESE, 86, of Bluffton, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community. Born Sept. 5, 1933, in Indianapolis, she was a daughter of Winston H. Ashley and Henrietta (Paschen) Ashley-Wright. In 1951, Caroline graduated from Roosevelt High School, in Monticello, Ind., where she was the editor of the school paper the "Flashback", during her senior year. She attended and graduated with a B.S. Degree from the Business School of Indiana University in 1955 and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority while there. She worked along with her husband at the Gallivan, Hamilton, Hamilton, Seese and Patterson Law Firm in Bluffton and retired as the executive legal secretary for Tom Shoaff at the Baker & Daniels Law Firm in Fort Wayne. Caroline was an active longtime member of the Bluffton First Presbyterian Church where she worked as the church secretary and treasurer for many years. She served on the legacy committee, was a deacon, and was supportive with the preschool and the day care ministries. Caroline enjoyed knitting baby blankets for every baby born into the church congregation for the past few years. Also having a love for needlepoint, a canvas could be seen in her hands quite often. An avid sports fan, she had a special place in her heart for IU basketball. She was a member of Tri Kappa and enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially mowing. Caroline and William D. Seese were married on Jan. 7, 1956, in Monticello, Ind.; he preceded her in death 18 years to the day of Caroline on March 24, 2002. Survivors include a daughter, Julie Seese - Boroff of Fort Wayne; a niece, Sharon Flittner of Indianapolis; and two great nephews, Grant Gaunt and David Gaunt, both of Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; a daughter, Margaret Anne Seese; a niece, Pamela Kramer; and a sister, Constance (Ashley) Kramer-Bash. A Celebration of Life service will take place at the First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton at a later date. A private family burial service will be held at the Elm Grove Road Cemetery in Bluffton, with the Rev. Lyle Ewing officiating. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at

