Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLINE JOSEPHINE DEMETROFF. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46815 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

CAROLINE JOSEPHINE DEMETROFF, n‚e Lewandowski, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on April 9, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Stella Lewan dowski. Her Polish parents came to America. In Fort Wayne they met, fell in love and married. Caroline was their second child. She grew up bilingual in English and Polish at St. Hyacinth Church and Elementary School and graduated from Central High School and International Business College. During World War II, she worked testing bomber sights for Bowser's. In 1947 Caroline married Alexander T. "Lexy" Demetroff. In 1956, with two boys to take care of, Caroline and Lexy opened Alexander's, an Italian restaurant and bar with pizza. Alexander's was the first of over a dozen pizza places that Caroline and Lexy would own, ending with the current business, River Bend Pizza, managed by the family of their younger son, Alex. Caroline and Lexy made their family and food businesses successful. They were active in Democratic politics. Caroline's energy and hard work built a wonderful life for her family. She was always on the go, rarely pausing to rest. Into her 90s she cleaned and managed her house, planted and maintained her garden, with little help. A day spent inside or a day without a full load of hard work was a wasted day! Lexy and Caroline were proud of their Macedonian and Polish ethnic heritage. Caroline could speak, read, and write English and Polish, she understood Macedonian. She corresponded with her family in Poland and the U.S. and Lexy's family in Macedonia. "Because of her we all know each other today." Caroline and Lexy kept alive the traditions of homemade Macedonian and Polish sausage. They also enjoyed the lake, fishing, travelling, their garden full of peppers, and poking around ethnic neighborhoods. Their family - in Fort Wayne, across the country, and all over the world - was their pride and joy. More important to Caroline was the love of her life, Lexy. She supported him throughout their marriage and in his last years of illness she was his care giver in every way - helping him with every part of daily life, encouraging him, urging him on when he wanted to give up. Their mutual love created what Caroline considered their most important work, their family - sons, Kevin and Alexander, daughter-in-law, Denise, and granddaughters, Marisa Elena (Alan) Sickles and Alexandra Nicole Demetroff, who all survived her, of Fort Wayne. Caroline is also survived by her step-great-grandchildren, Jenifer, Austin, and Alexis Sickles; nephew, Tom (Brenda) Lewandowski of New Haven, Ind.; nieces, Ruth (Chris) Traycoff of Fort Wayne, Barbara (Denny) Johnson of Etna Green, Ind., Jane Lewandowski of New Haven, Ind., and Lynette and Lisa Lewandowski of Beverly Hills, Fla. She was also preceded in death by her husand, Alexander T. "Lexy" Demetroff; brothers, Ted (Stella) Lewandowski and Cass (Kaziu) and Mary Lewandowski; and nephew, Victor Lewandowski. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46805) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815) with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church General Fund or St. Jude Catholic Church Tuition Assistance.



CAROLINE JOSEPHINE DEMETROFF, n‚e Lewandowski, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on April 9, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Stella Lewan dowski. Her Polish parents came to America. In Fort Wayne they met, fell in love and married. Caroline was their second child. She grew up bilingual in English and Polish at St. Hyacinth Church and Elementary School and graduated from Central High School and International Business College. During World War II, she worked testing bomber sights for Bowser's. In 1947 Caroline married Alexander T. "Lexy" Demetroff. In 1956, with two boys to take care of, Caroline and Lexy opened Alexander's, an Italian restaurant and bar with pizza. Alexander's was the first of over a dozen pizza places that Caroline and Lexy would own, ending with the current business, River Bend Pizza, managed by the family of their younger son, Alex. Caroline and Lexy made their family and food businesses successful. They were active in Democratic politics. Caroline's energy and hard work built a wonderful life for her family. She was always on the go, rarely pausing to rest. Into her 90s she cleaned and managed her house, planted and maintained her garden, with little help. A day spent inside or a day without a full load of hard work was a wasted day! Lexy and Caroline were proud of their Macedonian and Polish ethnic heritage. Caroline could speak, read, and write English and Polish, she understood Macedonian. She corresponded with her family in Poland and the U.S. and Lexy's family in Macedonia. "Because of her we all know each other today." Caroline and Lexy kept alive the traditions of homemade Macedonian and Polish sausage. They also enjoyed the lake, fishing, travelling, their garden full of peppers, and poking around ethnic neighborhoods. Their family - in Fort Wayne, across the country, and all over the world - was their pride and joy. More important to Caroline was the love of her life, Lexy. She supported him throughout their marriage and in his last years of illness she was his care giver in every way - helping him with every part of daily life, encouraging him, urging him on when he wanted to give up. Their mutual love created what Caroline considered their most important work, their family - sons, Kevin and Alexander, daughter-in-law, Denise, and granddaughters, Marisa Elena (Alan) Sickles and Alexandra Nicole Demetroff, who all survived her, of Fort Wayne. Caroline is also survived by her step-great-grandchildren, Jenifer, Austin, and Alexis Sickles; nephew, Tom (Brenda) Lewandowski of New Haven, Ind.; nieces, Ruth (Chris) Traycoff of Fort Wayne, Barbara (Denny) Johnson of Etna Green, Ind., Jane Lewandowski of New Haven, Ind., and Lynette and Lisa Lewandowski of Beverly Hills, Fla. She was also preceded in death by her husand, Alexander T. "Lexy" Demetroff; brothers, Ted (Stella) Lewandowski and Cass (Kaziu) and Mary Lewandowski; and nephew, Victor Lewandowski. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46805) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815) with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church General Fund or St. Jude Catholic Church Tuition Assistance. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close