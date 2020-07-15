1/1
CAROLINE MARIE CASE
CAROLINE MARIE CASE, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born Sept. 30, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Caroline was a daughter of the late Robert and Sylvia (Kouba) Roden beck. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Caroline worked for L&L Fittings, retiring in 1998. She was the Secretary, Treasurer, and a Board member for the Creighton Home Neighborhood Association. She also was a part of the Concerned Citizen's Watch and a volunteer with the Foster Grandparent Program for 10 years. Caroline is survived by her daughters, Melba (Case) Thomas and husband, Chris and Sylvia Case; son, Bob (Sheri) Case; grandchildren, Todd Preston, Travis Preston, Benjamin Case, and Leah (Case) Smith; as well as seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Frank Sedivy. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Michael Ray Case; son, Michael George Case; brother, Anthony Sedivy; and sister, Mary Katherine Mills. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home or Creighton Home Neighborhood Association. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Foster Park
6301 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 426-9494
