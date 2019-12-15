CAROLYN ALICE FUHRMAN (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN ALICE FUHRMAN.
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CAROLYN ALICE FUHRMAN, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Born on Feb. 18, 1943 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Goldie (Feaser) Grosjean. Surviving are her husband, Michael Fuhrman; daughter, Susan (Daniel) Pasche; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three stepchildren and many step-grandchildren; brother, David Grosjean. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Western; brothers, William, Jack, and Milo Grosjean. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Midwest Funeral and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.