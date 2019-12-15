CAROLYN ALICE FUHRMAN, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Born on Feb. 18, 1943 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Goldie (Feaser) Grosjean. Surviving are her husband, Michael Fuhrman; daughter, Susan (Daniel) Pasche; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three stepchildren and many step-grandchildren; brother, David Grosjean. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Western; brothers, William, Jack, and Milo Grosjean. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Midwest Funeral and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019