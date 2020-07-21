CAROLYN B. SCHLOSS, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at North woods Memory Care surrounded by her family. Born in Anderson, Ind., July 26, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary Baker. Carolyn grew up on a farm outside of Daleville, Ind., and attended the same school Kindergarten through grade 12. She then attended Indiana University - Jacobs School of Music for her undergraduate degree and Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne for her Masters. Carolyn taught Elementary Music Education at Fort Wayne Community Schools for 20 years, and then worked at Kids at Heart retail store after her retirement. She was a Jubilee member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served on various committees. During her retirement, she volunteered many places including The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Parkview Hospital and the Embassy Theatre. She was an avid fan of Indiana University Basketball. Carolyn's world was mostly centered around her children and grandchildren and she enjoyed spending summers at Lake Wawasee. She will be remembered for being a loving and warm mother / grandmother with a passion for playing the piano. She is survived by her daughters, Krista (John Maxson) Schloss and Susan Koenemann; sons, Phil Schloss and Robert (Lisa) Schloss; and 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Schloss, in 2001. Memorial contributions may be made to The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, the First Presbyterian Church, or New Song Mission of Columbus. A private family service has been scheduled. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.