CAROLYN B. SCHLOSS, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at North woods Memory Care surrounded by her family. Born in Anderson, Ind., July 26, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary Baker. Carolyn grew up on a farm outside of Daleville, Ind., and attended the same school Kindergarten through grade 12. She then attended Indiana University - Jacobs School of Music for her undergraduate degree and Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne for her Masters. Carolyn taught Elementary Music Education at Fort Wayne Community Schools for 20 years, and then worked at Kids at Heart retail store after her retirement. She was a Jubilee member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served on various committees. During her retirement, she volunteered many places including The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Parkview Hospital and the Embassy Theatre. She was an avid fan of Indiana University Basketball. Carolyn's world was mostly centered around her children and grandchildren and she enjoyed spending summers at Lake Wawasee. She will be remembered for being a loving and warm mother / grandmother with a passion for playing the piano. She is survived by her daughters, Krista (John Maxson) Schloss and Susan Koenemann; sons, Phil Schloss and Robert (Lisa) Schloss; and 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Schloss, in 2001. Memorial contributions may be made to The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, the First Presbyterian Church, or New Song Mission of Columbus. A private family service has been scheduled. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Your Mom was a wonderful Lady! I remember the piano at your family home on Sherwood and it seemed like you all learned how to play it!
I remember lots of fun times around her at the lake and she usually had a smile on her face full of love! You all have many, many good memories with her! She worked hard on this Earth, now can relax in Heaven!
Becky Kindel
Friend
July 21, 2020
Krista, John, and family,

This is to let you know that we read about Carolyn's death in today's Journal Gazette.
We appreciated and valued her contributions and dedication to FPC over many decades.

Please, know that you are in our thoughts and prayers at this time of sorrow.
May Carolyn rest from her labors in the peace of our Lord.
Josu&#233; Njock Libii and Louise Magoon
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Carolyn was the matriarch of a wonderful family whom Ive had the pleasure of growing up with. She was a bright light in any room and clearly loved and cherished her children and grands. She will be missed by her teacher family and the many many students she mentored along the way. Godspeed, Carolyn.
Kim Waldschmidt
Friend
