PASTOR CAROLYN C. WHITE, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital. She was born Nov. 26, 1944, in Eulonia, Ga. She retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools after 35 years of teaching foreign languages. She received her PH.D in Biblical Studies and Theology and was an Associate Pastor at New Covenant Worship Center. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Pastor Clifford White, Jr.; five children, Clifford K. White, Mikki (Derek) Curry, Niyoki (Jay) Chapman, Malikah (Marty) King, and Tia (James) Buchanan; eight grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren. A Life Celebration is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at New Covenant Worship Center, with a walk through viewing at 10 a.m. Walk through viewing also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, also at New Covenant Worship Center. Masks and social distancing required. Interment at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com