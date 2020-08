Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITE, PASTOR CAROLYN C.: A Life Celebration is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at New Covenant Worship Center, with a walk through viewing at 10 a.m. Walk through viewing also from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 20, 2020, also at New Covenant Worship Center. Masks and social distancing required.



