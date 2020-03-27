Guest Book View Sign Service Information Malpezzi Funeral Home 8 Market Plaza Way Mechanicsburg , PA 17055 (717)-697-4696 Send Flowers Obituary

CAROLYN CLARA YOUNG, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., went to be with her Lord Tuesday, March 24, 2020. "She was a woman of great faith and boundless generosity." Born April 4, 1927, in Fort Wayne, she was the devoted daughter of the late Clifford O. and Clara (Grawert) Wick. Carolyn graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in Fort Wayne and later worked as a secretary with American Optical. Her greatest joy was family. She loved caring for her children and grandchildren and was happiest when all were gathered together. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Ocean City, Md., and Christ Memorial Lutheran Church in Malvern, Pa. Living her faith, Carolyn tended others through Stephen Ministries and served on the altar guild for years. She was a Cub Scout den mother, an avid bridge, golf, and tennis player, plus an enthusiastic world traveler. Carolyn leaves behind family who keenly feel her loss: her four children, Robert B. Young of Oakland Park, Fla., Dr. Mark C. Young and wife, Kamala (Kim) of Charlottesville, Va., Daniel J. Young and wife, Nancy of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Carol C. Thompson and husband, Rev. Kenneth of Dillsburg, Pa.; a brother, Dr. Alfred Wick and wife, Carol of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren, Grace Young, Libby Young, Dr. Ashley Young (fianc‚, David Lindelof,) Jackson Young, Grant Young, Dylan (Kristen) Young, Sarah Young, Daniel M. (Katie) Young, Timothy Young, Carolyn Thompson, Charissa Thompson, and Caleb (Betty) Thompson; as well as two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Young and Opal Young. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Young; daughter, Sheryl Lynn Young; and brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Estelle Wick. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Carolyn's private burial will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Philadelphia, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842 or to CURE International, 17011 Hickory St., Spring Lake, MI 49456.

