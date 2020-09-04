1/1
CAROLYN CULL
CAROLYN CULL, 64, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Surviving are her husband, Tom Cull of Roanoke; son, Jim (Shelly) Cull of Westfield; daughters, Bonnie Dentzer (Mike Hoffman) of Columbia City, Aimee (Dewayne) Diehl of Kendallville and Karen Cull of Fishers; mother, Martha Medley of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brothers, Joe (April) Medley of Fort Wayne and Bill (Donna) Medley of North Manchester; and sister, Brenda (Tony) Boze of Morristown, Tenn. Service is noon Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Sugar Grove Church of God, 5019 East 500 South, Churubusco, with visitation prior to the service from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting monetary donations to help cover expenses. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville. www.hitefuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
08:30 - 11:30 AM
Sugar Grove Church of God
SEP
5
Service
12:00 PM
Sugar Grove Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
