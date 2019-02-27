CAROLYN D. JACQUAY

CAROLYN D. JACQUAY, 72, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Fort Wayne. She was the daughter of the late Russell and Pearl (Koeller) Jacquay. She was a graduate of New Haven High School, class of 1965. She worked for many years as a C.N.A. Carolyn is survived by children, Randy, Eric and Amy, brothers, Ron of Auburn, Ind., Russ of New Knoxville, Ohio, Scott of Andrews, Ind., and Rick of Hunington, Ind.; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph, Phil, Glen, and Larry; and grandson, Corwin P. Semler. Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Mungovan Simple Funeral Home, 2114 South Calhoun St., Fort Wayne.
