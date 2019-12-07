CAROLYN D. THURMOND, 65, formerly of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Surviving are her daughters, Shalonda, Kametra, Jaela and Tanda Brownlee; mother, Arrette Bufkin; sister, May Bufkin; 13 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at True Love Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 7, 2019