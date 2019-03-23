Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN DEANE LAMBERT CHAPLIN. View Sign

CAROLYN DEANE LAMBERT CHAPLIN, 90, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Carolyn was the daughter of Glenn and Mabel (Fleming) Lambert, the third of four children, in Fort Wayne. She graduated from North Side High School and then attended IU-Bloomington. She and her husband, Robert L. Chaplin, raised two children, in addition to being a homemaker, Carolyn volunteered as a Cub Scout, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, she also did a lot of volunteer work for the United Way, UNICEF and Glenaqua Swim Club. She enjoyed tending to her flower beds, reading, arts and crafts and traveling. After her divorce, she worked for the Fort Wayne Chapter of the American Red Cross for 25 years, often traveling to disaster sites and coordinating volunteers. Upon retirement, she and her son traveled to many exotic destinations, such as Thailand, Scotland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Morocco, Holland and the Netherlands. She spent her summers in Indiana and the winters in Hawaii. She made time every fall to spend time with her daughter in Wisconsin. Her greatest joy was her children and her greatest regret was not having grandchildren to spoil. Carolyn is survived by her son, Dr. Steve Chaplin of Honolulu, Hawaii; daugher, Lisa Chaplin of Iron River, Wisc.; younger brother, Todd F. (Mary) of Chicago, Ill.; many nieces and nephews, and several wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her favorite uncle and aunt, Dean and Mary Fleming; older brother, Glenn Frederick "Fred" Lambert and his wife, MaryLouise (Graeger) Lambert; sister, Priscilla "Pat" (Carroll) Ramsey; and ex-husband, Robert Chaplin. Memorial service is noon Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Crescent Avenue United Methodist Church, 1232 Crescent Ave., with visitation one hour prior. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family requests memorials to Alzheimer's Research or the Fort Wayne Chapter of the American Red Cross. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.

