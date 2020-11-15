1/1
CAROLYN ELAINE HEIN
CAROLYN ELAINE HEIN, 75, fell asleep in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Luella (Nahrwold) Heckler. Baptized in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, she was blessed to be a member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church family. She retired after many years of serving as an administrative assistant with the Fort Wayne Medical Education Program, where she enjoyed working with the residents and staff. After retiring, she volunteered with friends at Cross Border Partners. She loved her grandchildren a lot, and Jesus more than anything. She would have wanted you to know that He loves you very much, too. (John 14) She is survived by her children, John (Susan) Hein of Fort Wayne and Julie (Karl) Bollhagen of Hampton, Iowa; sister, Sharon (Gene) Perry of Fort Wayne; dear friend and companion, Dennis Kruse of Fort Wayne; stepchildren, Dan (Roberta) Hein of Hamilton, and Don (Lisa) Hein of Fort Wayne; and six grandchildren.She was also preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, W. David Hein Jr., in 1993; and siblings, Ken, Jerry, and Kathleen Heckler.Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating.Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Mask required for both. If attendees do not have one, one will be provided. Service will be livestreamed on St. Peter's YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UCvDX7yeczEOsv07poJPRcbw Burial in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Concordia Theological Seminary Scholarship Fund, or The Boaz Project, Greenwood, Ind. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
NOV
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
NOV
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
