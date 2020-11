HEIN, CAROLYN ELAINE:Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Mask required for both. If attendees do not have one, one will be provided. Service will be livestreamed on St. Peter's YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UCvDX7yeczEOsv07poJPRcbw