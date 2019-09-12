CAROLYN ELLEN PARKER, 88, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Born in Indianapolis, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Helen Davidson. Carolyn was a legal secretary for attorney Jeanne Miller and a self-educated trust officer working for Lincoln National Bank. She was always her late husband's co-pilot. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and loved warm winters in the Bahamas and Florida, just like Harold. She is survived by her children, Mike (Lois) Parker, Jeff Parker, Denise Parker and Gary (Alvin Bick) Parker; sister, Nancy (Richard) Gephart; grandchildren, Shawn, Jesse, Todd and Leslie; and three great-grandchildren, Summer Rose, Elijah and Edison. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8480 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. She will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York (NY, 10017). www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 12, 2019