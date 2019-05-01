Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN HOFFMAN. View Sign Service Information Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home 111 South Water St Monroeville , IN 46773 (260)-623-3279 Send Flowers Obituary

CAROLYN HOFFMAN, 86, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, 12:20 p.m.; at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born Aug. 10, 1932, in Linton, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Jesse G. Correll and Dorothy (Magner) Correll , and her late stepmother, Jewell (Booker) Correll. She was united in marriage to Richard Hoffman on Feb. 21, 1954, in Linton, Ind.; he preceded her in death on June 6, 2011. Carolyn was a member of St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock in rural Monroeville, Ind. She was a secretary, church pianist and organist. She enjoyed being a farmer's wife for 57 years. Carolyn loved music along with attending the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and community concerts. She was happiest caring for others, especially her large family, and excelled in gardening and cooking. Surviving are her daughter, Cathryn (Richard) Boys of Hoagland, Ind.; sons, Henry (Tina) Hoffman and Rodney (Susan) Hoffman, both of Fort Wayne; daughter, Beverly (Scott) Eley of Decatur, Ind.; son, Peter Hoffman of Monroeville, Ind.; daughter, Pamela (Walter) Williams of Rolla, Mo.; son, Stephen (Briana) Hoffman of West Branch, Iowa; daughters, Elizabeth (Lewis) Wiles of Rolla, Mo. and Valerie Hoffman of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brother, Paul (Eva) Correll of Linton, Ind.; sister, Barbara Griffin of Linton, Ind.; 23 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Jesse Hoffman; one son-in-law, William Brown; brother, Harold Correll; sister-in-law, Wanda Correll; and brother-in-law, Aaron Griffin. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock, with visitation two hours prior. The Rev. Douglas Christian officiating. A private interment was held on Monday at the church cemetery. Preferred memorials to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic or St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit

