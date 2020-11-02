1/1
CAROLYN J. FEICHTER
1933 - 2020
CAROLYN J. FEICHTER, 87, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Born Jan. 17, 1933, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Eleanor (Baum gardner) Roth. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church. Surviving are her children, Beth Feichter, Jane Neiger and John (Betsy) Feichter; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sisters, Bette Schaab of Fort Wayne and Jean Martin of Angola; sister-in-law, Pat Roth of Gas City; and brother, Bill Roth of Florida. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Feichter; son, Brian Feichter; and brother, Robert E. Roth. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation from noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to service. Mask protocol and social distancing will be observed. The funeral service will be live streamed on D.O. McComb & Sons Facebook page. Burial will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
NOV
6
Funeral service
01:30 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
