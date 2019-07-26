CAROLYN KAY KAUFFMAN, 57, went into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer and GBS. Born in Adams County, Ind. on Dec. 15, 1961, she was a daughter of James and Anna Mae (Hilty) Lengacher. She married Paul Kauffman on April 25, 1981 in Harlan, Ind. She cleaned homes, enjoyed cooking and was well known for her BBQ chicken and potato salad. She loved to garden and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Fellowship Haven Church in Woodburn, Ind. Surviving are her husband, Paul Kauffman of Woodburn, Ind.; sons, Jason (Debbie) Kauffman of Woodburn, Ind. and Norman (Rose) Kauffman of Grabill, Ind.; daughter, Ashley (Glenn) King of Grabill, Ind.; nine grandchildren; parents, James and Anna Mae Lengacher of Woodburn, Ind.; siblings, Steve (Darlene) Lengacher of Woodburn, Ind., Judy (Tim) Eicher of Grabill, Ind., Grace (Brad) Hochstetler of Woodburn, Ind.; 13 nieces and nephews. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Ekklesia Church, 12616 Spencerville Road, Harlan, Ind. Calling is from 5 to 8 p.m. today, July 26, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Fellowship Haven Church, 9115 Brush College Road, Woodburn, Ind. Memorials to Fellowship Haven School, 9115 Brush College Road, Woodburn (IN 46797). Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 26, 2019