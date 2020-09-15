1/1
CAROLYN KAY (WAMBSGANSS) SCHUMM
CAROLYN KAY (WAMBSGANSS) SCHUMM, 72, of Convoy, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 7:09 p.m. Survivors include her husband, Robert (Bob) Schumm; a son, Troy (Jodi) Schumm of New Bremen; a daughter, Karen (Matt) Ringwald of Fort Wayne, Ind.; much-loved grandchildren, Logan and Brock Schumm, Gavin and Madison Ringwald; and a sister, Janice (Dean) Barry. In addition to her parents, an infant son, Gregory, and a brother, Larry, preceded her in death. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Convoy, with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Pastor Michael Saylor officiating. Interment will be at the Convoy IOOF Cemetery. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the church. Preferred memorials are to the Redeemer Lutheran Church radio broadcasts or to the Convoy Community Foundation. Arrangements by Cowan & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert
616 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-6385
