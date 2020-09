Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHUMM, CAROLYN KAY (WAMBSGANSS): Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Convoy, with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Pastor Michael Saylor officiating. Interment will be at the Convoy IOOF Cemetery. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the church.



