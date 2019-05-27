CAROLYN L. HANNAH, 97, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born March, 24, 1922, in Fairmont, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Courtney and Ivy (Stephens) Crandall. She delivered newspapers for many years and taught Sunday School at Calvary Temple Church. Carolyn liked listening to karaoke, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, and traveling. She is survived by her son, Danny (Pam) Scott; daughters, Barbara (Gary) Hensch and Carol (Joel) Waite; stepsons, Kenny (Sally), Richard (Esther) and Wayne (Bev) Hannah; 22 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 18 great- great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her first husband, Odell Scott; second husband, Leroy Hannah; son, Roger Scott; five brothers, and two sisters. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Saturn Christian Church, 6731 E 800 S, Columbia City (IN 46725), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to the , Cancer services of Northeast Indiana, Saturn Christian Church, or the Oral Roberts University Tulsa. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2019