CAROLYN L. (WARNER) PARMERLEE, 89, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Born Aug. 26, 1930 in rural North Manchester, Ind., she was a daughter of Boyd and Althea (Sausa man) Warner. She attended North Manchester schools and Manchester College. Friends knew Carolyn as an excellent piano player, which she started at age three. On Oct. 28, 1951, Carolyn married C. Carroll Parmerlee (deceased 1998) and in the mid-1950's they moved to Muncie. For many years, she played piano for Muncie Cotillion and was a member of Tri-Kappa sorority and the First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. In 1978, the Parmerlee's moved to Syracuse where they had a home on Lake Wawasee. Carolyn enjoyed cooking and gardening. Later in life, Carolyn was a Real Estate agent, professional model and a bridal consultant. Surviving are three sons, David of Indianapolis, Stephen (Laura) of Muncie and Douglas (Cathy) of Wayland, Mich.; four grandchildren; and sister, Linda (Bill) Odell of Sturgis, Mich. Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Eastlund Funeral Home, with calling two hours prior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a private burial.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 16, 2019