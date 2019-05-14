CAROLYN LEE HUFFMAN

Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Obituary
CAROLYN LEE HUFFMAN, 77, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Doyle and Marjorie Huffman. Carolyn graduated from Elmhurst High School. She worked for Fort Wayne Wire Die for 42 years prior to her retirement. Carolyn enjoyed music, reading, gardening, and oil painting. Carolyn is survived by her children, Steven Swallow and Susan Swallow. Calling is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to Allen County S.P.C.A.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 14, 2019
