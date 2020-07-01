CAROLYN LINK JOHNSON, passed away early in the morning on Sunday, June 28, 2020, quietly in her sleep. She had battled COPD for several years. Born in Fort Wayne on April 6, 1946, she was an only child of Bette and William Link. She developed an early love of horses at about the age of two, while she rode the ponies at Old Trier's Park. Carolyn never lost that love, because in later years she moved to a farm and had as many as 14 horses at a time. She loved antiques. Carolyn and her mother, Bette would go to auctions in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. She exhibited her glassware at several early Three Rivers Festivals on the landing. Carolyn was a member of Collectors Club and First Vice President of the Hobby and Collectors Guild. Her love of animals included a pet rabbit and goat. At the time of her death, she still had seven beloved cats. Carolyn was an avid Fort Wayne Komets hockey fan. Carolyn will be remembered by many hockey fans and players. She retired from General Electric Company after 35 years of faithful service. Survivors include her mother, Bette Hale; daughter, Tiffany Johnson; and granddaughter, Chontel Johnson. Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, William Link. Private family service at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Preferred memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Noble County. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 1, 2020.