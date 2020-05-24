CAROLYN S. (SIMES) (RANSOM) WENGER
1946 - 2020
CAROLYN S. (SIMES, RANSOM) WENGER, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Sidney, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Victor and Angie Simes. She retired from both AEP and the American Red Cross after 41 years of service collectively. She is survived by her sister, Vickie Hyland; four children, Lisa Ransom Smith, Denise (Rich) Bienz, Michael Ransom, and Jennifer Thorn; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; infant twin daughters; and son-in-law, Rob Thorn. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private ceremony with immediate family only will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Indianapolis
4825 East 96th Street Suite 100
Indianapolis, IN 46240
3178155517
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 23, 2020
Carolyn was my Cousin and I have memories of her back to before school days. I wish we had lived closer and had more time to spend together. She will be missed by me and the rest of our many Cousins. Rest in Peace Carolyn...
Linda Woods
May 22, 2020
Carolyn was wonderful lady who cared about everyone. She will be missed. I knew her from the Red Cross. Prayers for her family and friends.
Kathy Jones
May 22, 2020
She will be missed by so many friends. Prayers and healing energy to her family.
Judith Stewart-Hayes
May 22, 2020
Carolyn was always there for me as a great friend and co-worker. I will truly miss her.
Lori Silvers
