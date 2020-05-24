CAROLYN S. (SIMES, RANSOM) WENGER
CAROLYN S. (SIMES, RANSOM) WENGER, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Sidney, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Victor and Angie Simes. She retired from both AEP and the American Red Cross after 41 years of service collectively. She is survived by her sister, Vickie Hyland; four children, Lisa Ransom Smith, Denise (Rich) Bienz, Michael Ransom, and Jennifer Thorn; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; infant twin daughters; and son-in-law, Rob Thorn. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private ceremony with immediate family only will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.
