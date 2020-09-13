CAROLYN SUE KLEINSCHMIDT, 81, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Anderson, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Richard and Marie Roude -bush. Carolyn worked as a legal secretary and most recently for the American Red Cross as an administrative assistant. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Carolyn is survived by her son, Brian Kleinschmidt of Atlanta, Mich.; and brothers, Dave (Karen) Roudebush of Angola, Ind., and Steve Roudebush of Dayton, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Anita Brooks. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1636 St. Mary's Lane, with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the American Red Cross. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com