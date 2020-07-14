1/1
CAROLYN SUE MUDRACK
CAROLYN SUE MUDRACK, 49, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Carolyn was the daughter of the late Cecil "Butch" Mudrack and Susan Duncan, who survives. Carolyn graduated from Carroll High School. Carolyn worked for several nursing homes and loved to care for her residents. She had a fun and adventurous personality. She loved having family and friends over for cookouts, going to the casino, loved the beach, and cherished her grandchildren. Surviving are her mother, Susan (Bob) Duncan; step-mother, Chris Lemmon; children, Amber (Cory) Carpenter, Kim (AJ) Demille, Breanna Waldenville; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Pam (Rob) Hall, Roben Mudrack, Sheila (Jim) Juchs, Ron (Jenny) Duncan, Rhonda (Stephan) Mast, Jennifer Mudrack, Shane (Miranda) Duncan, Amanda (Gary) Clark, and Sherry and Makia Barrand. Service is 4 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 1 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 14, 2020.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
