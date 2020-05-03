CAROLYN SUE RICHERSON, 72, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home. Born Oct. 30, 1947 in Garrett, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Miles and Effie Mae (Turner) Combs. She had worked for 48 years as a bartender at the Hook & Ladder. Surviving are her sisters, Lois (Beauford) Mullins and Kathy Fugate; grandchildren, Jessica, Haley, and Frank, Jr.; and daughter in law, Billie Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeral K. Richerson; son, Frank Houchin; brothers, Jimmy and Billy; and sister, Diana. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. 25 person-gathering restrictions will apply.Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Huntertown, Ind. Contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Richerson family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2020.