CARRIE MAE (RODGERS) DOUGLASS, 96, entered into glory on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Born July 28, 1924 in Columbus, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Minnie and Samuel Rodgers. After her marriage to Mr. Joyce Douglass in 1952, they lived in Champaign, Ill. and later lived in Bement and Galesburg, Ill. Carrie was a caregiver in every sense. She operated a home daycare for over 30 years, worked in the church nursery, assisted with the church's children's programs and headed up the Clothing Outreach Ministry at the Galesburg Rescue Mission for many years. Besides her own family, Carrie also cared for her mother, her mother-in-law, two grandsons, and two foster children. Their home was always open to helping others. They were active members in the Church of the Nazarene and Galesburg Rescue Mission in Galesburg, Ill. In 2001, they moved to Fort Wayne, Ind. to be closer to family and were members of Grace Point Nazarene Church in Fort Wayne. Survivors include daughters, Charlene (Charles) Mantock of Fort Wayne, and Janice (Thomas) Steele of St. Anne, Ill.; sister-in-law, Nancy Douglass of Paulding, Ohio; foster children, Heather (Tim) O'Dell and Michael (Tish) Miller; grandchildren, Jon Jr. (Jenny) Douglass, Christopher (Jenni) Douglass, Kimberly (Jack) Ivie, Douglas Mantock, David Mantock, Stephanie (Michael) Kaack, Kimberly (Mike) Curren, and Kristina (Neil) Bernard; 11 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Carrie was also preceded in death by her husband, Joyce Douglass in 2006; son, Jonathan Douglass in 2005; a brother and sister. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Rev. Rex Person will be officiating. Arrangements are being handled by D. O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Ind .Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials to the Galesburg Rescue Mission.