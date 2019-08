CARROL ARNOLD WITTE, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, 1:15 a.m., at Adams Heritage, in Mon roeville. Born Oct. 22, 1932, in Adams County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Carl E. McBride and Orilla M. Neuenschwander. She was united in marriage to Von Arnold; he preceded her in death. She was then united in marriage to Glenn Witte and he survives her. Carrol was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New Haven. She was a graduate of Hartford Center High School. Following high school, Carrol worked as a secretary for Anthony Wayne Services and she also worked as a secretary at IPFW. She loved and enjoyed playing the piano and working on jigsaw puzzles. Surviving are her husband, Glenn Witte of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Susan (Mark) Lecher of Fort Wayne; stepsons, Randy (Sarah) Witte of Fort Wayne, Gregg (Mary) Witte of Martinsville, Ind., and Kent (Laura) Witte of Fort Wayne; sisters, Deanna (Russel) Pageler of Tampa, Fla., and Chloe (Robert) Welch of Bowling Green, Ky.; two grandchildren, Tyler and Travis Behmlander; six step grandchildren, Misty, Michael, David, Alyssa, Jason, and Nathan; and 12 step-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Trudy D. Behmlander; son, Kent Dale Arnold; and two stepsons, Gary and Brian Witte. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation one our prior. Pastor Scott Zeckzer officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Pleasant Dale Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, New Haven. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com