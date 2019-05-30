Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARROL JAMES STILES. View Sign Service Information Smith & Sons Miller Chapel 208 N Maple St South Whitley , IN 46787 (260)-723-5221 Send Flowers Obituary

CARROL JAMES STILES, 90, died peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 4:15 a.m., at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Born Nov. 15, 1928, in Fort Wayne, he was the only child of the late Paige L. and Irene M. (Turner) Stiles. His formative years were spent in Washington Township, Whitley County. He graduated from South Whitley High School in 1946. He began college at Manchester College then transferred to Purdue University where he earned a Bachelor's in chemical engineering. On Dec. 24, 1947, he was united in marriage to Lois Evelyn Beard. After completing his education, the couple moved to Akron, Ohio. Following their retirement, they moved to Sun City West, Ariz. In January of 2017, they moved back to South Whitley. For 41 years he worked for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, in their synthetic rubber division. He became a plant manager in Akron, Ohio and Port Jerome, France, and later a division manager over several states. Chemical engineering was his vocation but music was his advocation. He was a talented tenor. He also played the saxophone, clarinet, and the piano. While in Sun City West, he directed the Westernaires Chorus performing throughout the area. He was an avid golfer and in his younger years, played in the softball leagues. Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Lois; three children, Laraine K. (Gerrard) Boss‚ of Sun City Festival, Ariz., Randall J. (Eileen) Stiles of Henderson, Nev., and Kendall W. (Rebecca) Stiles of Springville, Utah; 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Peabody Retirement Community Chapel, 400 W 7th St., North Manchester, Ind., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial in South Whitley Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Condolences may be sent at



