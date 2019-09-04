CARROLL EUGENE JOHNSON, 92, of Fort Wayne, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Born Jan. 19, 1927, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Murray M. and Opal L. (Jenkins) Johnson. On July 30, 1950, he married his loving wife of 63 years, the late Nannie Fern (Bowling) Johnson in Fort Wayne. Carroll proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He worked as Merchandise Manager for Kmart for many years before retiring. Carroll was a member of Angola United Methodist Church. He was a skilled woodworker, creating beautiful dollhouses, cradles, and rocking horses for his children and grandchildren, along with many fine pieces for his church. Carroll loved spending time at his home at Lake Gage and wintering in Bradenton, Fla. He was father to Jennifer (Garrett) Cooper, Julianne Sefton and Laura (Ron) Katt; and was Papa to nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one on the way. He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the HFNEI (the Honor Flight of North East Indiana). A special thank you from the family to Parkview Hospice, the VA, and Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019