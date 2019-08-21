CARTER DAVID BATCHELDER, 22, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Carter was the son of Dan and Lisa Batcheld er. Carter graduated from Concordia High School, class of 2016. He was currently in his junior year at Ball State, where he was studying Wildlife Biology and Conservation. Carter was serving an internship at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. Carter was a member of Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, listening to and playing music, and hanging out with his friends. Carter's smile was contagious and would absolutely light up the room. He was a friend to everyone and everyone loved him. Surviving are his parents, Dan and Lisa Batchelder; brother, Conner Batchelder; grandparents, Jerry (Norma) Batchelder; "grammy", Elaine Jones; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Carter was preceded in death by his grandma, Sally Batchelder; and grandpa, Jim Jones. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the church. Memorials may be made to Hope for Animals or RemedyLIVE. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2019