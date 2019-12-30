Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CASPER RALEIGH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CASPER RALEIGH, 89, of Woodburn, was called home Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by many loving family members. Born near Corbin, Ky. on May 14, 1930, he was a son of the late Floyd and Sarah (Caudill) Raleigh. He was a long-time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He worked for Parrott Packing, New Haven for over 30 years, McJon Photo and Eicher Woodworking until he was 85. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Betty (Metzger) Raleigh; daughter, Darcy (John) Ringenberg; step-daughter, Deb (Gail) Eversole; son-in-law, Richard (Liz) Vonderau; grandchildren, Casey (Mary) Vonderau, Travis (Amber) Vonderau, Chris (Brook) Ringenberg, Randi (Sam) Olry and Danielle (Bryan) Smith; four step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild. He was also preceded in death by 13 siblings; his first wife, Patricia (Amstutz) Raleigh; and daughter, Melody Vonderau. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 East, New Haven. Burial in Bowers Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers preferred memorials are to the church. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneral



CASPER RALEIGH, 89, of Woodburn, was called home Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by many loving family members. Born near Corbin, Ky. on May 14, 1930, he was a son of the late Floyd and Sarah (Caudill) Raleigh. He was a long-time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He worked for Parrott Packing, New Haven for over 30 years, McJon Photo and Eicher Woodworking until he was 85. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Betty (Metzger) Raleigh; daughter, Darcy (John) Ringenberg; step-daughter, Deb (Gail) Eversole; son-in-law, Richard (Liz) Vonderau; grandchildren, Casey (Mary) Vonderau, Travis (Amber) Vonderau, Chris (Brook) Ringenberg, Randi (Sam) Olry and Danielle (Bryan) Smith; four step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild. He was also preceded in death by 13 siblings; his first wife, Patricia (Amstutz) Raleigh; and daughter, Melody Vonderau. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 East, New Haven. Burial in Bowers Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers preferred memorials are to the church. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneral home.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close