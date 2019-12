CASPER RALEIGH, 89, of Woodburn, was called home Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by many loving family members. Born near Corbin, Ky. on May 14, 1930, he was a son of the late Floyd and Sarah (Caudill) Raleigh. He was a long-time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He worked for Parrott Packing, New Haven for over 30 years, McJon Photo and Eicher Woodworking until he was 85. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Betty (Metzger) Raleigh; daughter, Darcy (John) Ringenberg; step-daughter, Deb (Gail) Eversole; son-in-law, Richard (Liz) Vonderau; grandchildren, Casey (Mary) Vonderau, Travis (Amber) Vonderau, Chris (Brook) Ringenberg, Randi (Sam) Olry and Danielle (Bryan) Smith; four step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild. He was also preceded in death by 13 siblings; his first wife, Patricia (Amstutz) Raleigh; and daughter, Melody Vonderau. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 East, New Haven. Burial in Bowers Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers preferred memorials are to the church. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneral home.com