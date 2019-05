CATARINA "KATY" GUEVARA, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Born April 30, 1937, in Carrizo Springs, Texas, she worked at Magna vox and retired from Bowmar. Katy is survived by children, Lisa (Arturo) Silva and Julia Vasquez, both of Fort Wayne, Daniel (Colleen) Guevara of North Dakota and Robert "Steve" (Julie) Guevara of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Catrina Stewart, Alena Rasnick, Seleena Brita, Alisha White, Annalicia Spillers, Sereena King, Noemi Muia, Diane Olivas, Melina Guevara, A. Ruben Olivas, Anthony Guevara, Santiago A. Vasquez, Lorenzo Guevara, and Emilio Guevara; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and siblings, Rodolfo Casiano of Tacoma, Wash., Petra Beruman of Hammond, Ind., and Margarita Avilla of Carrizo Springs, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodrigo Guevara; son, Leroy Guevara; parents, Ramon and Elena Casiano; and siblings, Fernando Casiano, Ramona Dominguez, Eusvio Casiano, and Atilano Casiano. Mass of Christian Burial is 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25, the or Parkinson's. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com