CATHERINE BECK (1933 - 2020)
Service Information
Obituary
CATHERINE BECK, 86, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Born Nov. 12, 1933, in Bronx, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Edmund and Catherine Buck. Catherine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Donald Beck; children, Carolyn (Roger) Holmes, Sylvia Rajcany and Donna Beck; grandchildren, Jason Rajcany, Stephanie (Mike) Eddy and Bree Ann Beck; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas (Maureen) Buck of Commack, N.Y. She was also preceded in death by her son, Donnie Beck; grandsons, Kyle Holmes and Brandon Asher; and four siblings. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NAMI, 2200 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805.The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to Southern Care Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 18, 2020
