CATHERINE "KATIE" E. BOSCHET, 86, passed Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Clara Franklin. Katie had worked for Container Corp and retired from International Harvester. She is survived by stepchildren, Kerry and Richard Boschet and Kathi Derrow; sister, Delores Smith; step grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Floyd Boschet, in 1984; and five siblings. Private family services were held for the family. She was entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.