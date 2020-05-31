CATHERINE E. "KATIE" BOSCHET
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CATHERINE "KATIE" E. BOSCHET, 86, passed Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Clara Franklin. Katie had worked for Container Corp and retired from International Harvester. She is survived by stepchildren, Kerry and Richard Boschet and Kathi Derrow; sister, Delores Smith; step grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Floyd Boschet, in 1984; and five siblings. Private family services were held for the family. She was entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved