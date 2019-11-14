CATHERINE "KATE" E. FETZER, 51, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at her home. Born May 15, 1968, she was a daughter of the late Steven L. and Judith A. (Widmer) Fetzer Sr. Catherine is an alumnus of Bisphop Luers High School and Ivy Tech. Kate worked in the dietary department at Parkview. She loved cooking and spending time with friends and family playing board and card games. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post 10006 Auxiliary. Kate is survived by her son, Christopher Fetzer; brother, Steven L. Fetzer Jr.; sister, Julia (Michael) Csuhta; two nieces, and one nephew, all of Fort Wayne. A Celebration of Life gathering is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at D.O McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Preferred memorials may be made to V.F.W. Post 10006. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 14, 2019