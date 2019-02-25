Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE E. JUSTICE. View Sign

CATHERINE E. JUSTICE, 94, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Ind.. She was a native and lifetime resident of Fort Wayne, Ind. and graduated from Central Catholic High School. She was an avid artist and loved oil painting, ink drawing and taught oil painting at the YMCA and Solomon Farms, sponsored by the Fort Wayne Parks Department. Catherine's memberships included St. Vincent Catholic Church, Fort Wayne Artists Guild and an original member of the senior citizen Alley Cats dance troupe. She is survived by her children, Rebecca K. (Tom) Schaab of Auburn, Ind., Noel D. Justice of Bloomington, Ind., Joe K. Justice of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Olevnik of North Carolina; brothers, Thomas Armstrong of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Jack Armstrong of Colorado. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Benjamin H. Justice, on Dec. 26, 1990, and seven siblings. Service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen or St. Vincent Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook visit



1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2019

