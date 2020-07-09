1/1
CATHERINE GIAVIS GATZIMOS
CATHERINE GIAVIS GATZIMOS, 96, of rural Wabash, Ind., died Monday, July 6, 2020, at 12:45 a.m. at Canterbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Nov. 7, 1923 in Lowell, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Demetrios and Nicoleta (Karras) Giavis. Catherine married Christos Gatzimos in Lowell, Mass. on July 31, 1949; he died Jan. 30, 1999. She comes from a family of artists and has been interested in art since childhood. She attended the Fine Arts and Printmaking programs at Indiana University-Purdue University in Fort Wayne, where she earned several awards. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Indianapolis. Catherine enjoyed going to Salisbury Beach in Massachusetts and Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by three children, Vassilios "Bill" (Crystal) Gatzimos of Nashville, Tenn., Christa (Tom) Franke of Monroeville, Ind., and Dr. Alex (Kathryn) Gatzimos of Osceola, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Colleen (Gregg) Gatzimos-Reed of Wabash; 11 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Dimitri Gatzimos; three brothers, Harry, Ted, and Vassilios Giavis; and her sister, Sophia Giavis. Private service will be at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash. David Phillips officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Lagro. Preferred memorial is American Heart Association. The memorial guestbook for Catherine may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 9, 2020.
