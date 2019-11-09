CATHERINE I. HISSONG, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Grey Stone Health & Rehab Center. Born Jan. 16, 1927, in Hicksville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Clela (Green) and Ruben E. Fry. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, great-grand mother and great-great- grandmother who gave her life to God and her family. Catherine will be sadly missed by her husband, Donald whom she married on July 11, 1945; daughter, Roxanna (Jon) Fuller; three grandchildren, Todd (Marilyn) Hissong, Jon Fuller and Julie (Shea) Fuller; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her dog, Daisy. She was also preceded in death by her son, Larry. Service is 2 p.m. Monday at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp, Ohio, with viewing two hours prior. She will be laid to rest in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan. Memorials are to Praise Lutheran Church, 1115 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. Fond memories may be shared at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 9, 2019