CATHERINE "KATE" J. LUKE, 91, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Kend-allville, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, with her husband Bob at her side. Kate was born Nov. 29, 1927, in Kend-allville, a daughter of the late Alva and Elsie (Hills) Acker. Surviving is the love of her life of 71 years, Robert "Bob" D. Luke Sr.; also her children, Robert D. Luke Jr., Dennis E. Luke, Sarah A. (Jaime) Hanna, and Cheryl E. Martin; grandchildren, Robert D. (Serena) Luke III, James (Theresa) Luke, Dianna Luke, Jennifer E. (Jason) Perez, John D. (Michele) Hatfield, Gerimiah M. (Kim) Hatfield, Jeffrey A. (Jennifer) Hatfield, Heather N. Martin, Holly L. (Josh) Smith and Brian P. (Katie) Byanskie; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sons, Steven A. and David A. Luke; and nine siblings. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at South Milford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 19, 2019