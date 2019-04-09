CATHERINE J. WAPPES, 82, of Columbia City, formerly of Churu busco, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Bernard Wappes; daughters, JoAnn Pearson, Mary Lou (Rheejaa) Price and Carolyn (Rick) Roebuck; sons, Charles Wappes, David (Lori) Wappes, Kenneth Wappes, and Thomas Wappes; 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Terry Andrew Wappes; a brother, and two sisters. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Calling is from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, and from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 with the Holy Rosary at 8 p.m., at Sheets & Childs funeral Home. Burial at Ege Catholic Cemetery, Ege. Memorials to the family for Masses or Parkview Home, Health & Hospice Whitley County. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 9, 2019