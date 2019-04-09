CATHERINE J. WAPPES

CATHERINE J. WAPPES, 82, of Columbia City, formerly of Churu busco, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Bernard Wappes; daughters, JoAnn Pearson, Mary Lou (Rheejaa) Price and Carolyn (Rick) Roebuck; sons, Charles Wappes, David (Lori) Wappes, Kenneth Wappes, and Thomas Wappes; 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Terry Andrew Wappes; a brother, and two sisters. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Calling is from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, and from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 with the Holy Rosary at 8 p.m., at Sheets & Childs funeral Home. Burial at Ege Catholic Cemetery, Ege. Memorials to the family for Masses or Parkview Home, Health & Hospice Whitley County. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 9, 2019
