CATHERINE MARIE KLOPFENSTEIN
CATHERINE MARIE KLOPFENSTEIN, 99, of Paulding, Ohio, gently passed from this life into eternity on Monday, May 25, 2020. She is survived by her children, Leon (Debra) Klopfen stein of Haviland, Betty (Harlan) Wulf of Larchwood, Iowa, and Jerry (Cherry) Klopfenstein of Paulding; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Jack (Mary) Gerber of Paulding. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Oliver Michael Stackhouse. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Latty Apostolic Christian Church, Paulding, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Latty Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, Paulding. Burial will follow in the Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Latty Apostolic Christian Church ALMS Fund or Harvest Call. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements. Friends and relatives are encouraged to leave fond memories at www.denherderfh.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Latty Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall
MAY
30
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Latty Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall
MAY
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Latty Apostolic Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
