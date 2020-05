Or Copy this URL to Share

KLOPFENSTEIN, CATHERINE MARIE: Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Latty Apostolic Christian Church, Paulding, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. today, May 29, 2020, in the Latty Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, Paulding. Arrangements by Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding.



